Ultra Clean (UCTT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $30 in the previous session. Ultra Clean Holdings has gained 11.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 6.8% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 19, 2020, Ultra Clean reported EPS of $0.33 versus consensus estimate of $0.25.

For the current fiscal year, Ultra Clean is expected to post earnings of $1.56 per share on $1.19 billion in revenues. This represents a 71.43% change in EPS on a 11.14% change in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Ultra Clean may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ultra Clean has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13X versus its peer group's average of 19.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ultra Clean currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ultra Clean fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Ultra Clean shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

