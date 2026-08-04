Ultra Clean Q2 Earnings Call Centers on AI Demand & Capacity

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT used its second-quarter call to frame demand around an AI-driven semiconductor equipment ramp. CEO James Xiao said activity strengthened across Products and Services as customers shared longer forecasts and engaged the company earlier in development cycles.

That visibility accompanied results above expectations and a third-quarter outlook above second-quarter levels. Analysts pressed management on whether capacity additions, factory utilization and supply-chain preparation can support the next growth phase while margins improve.

The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 70 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Revenues of $644.9 million surpassed the $585.3 million consensus.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

UCTT Sees Longer AI-Driven Planning Horizons

Xiao said AI investment is increasing both the volume and complexity of customer requirements, extending demand beyond GPU-heavy training systems to broader compute infrastructure.

Xiao also said customers are providing longer planning horizons. That visibility is helping UCTT plan capacity, engineering resources, talent and supply-chain readiness around customer product road maps.

Xiao described earlier customer engagement as strategically important because UCTT can support qualification, manufacturing readiness and faster production ramps before programs reach high volume.

Ultra Clean Accelerates Capacity Buildout

The company added 26,000 square feet of clean-room space in Malaysia and plans further expansion within existing facilities in Singapore and the Czech Republic.

In the Q&A, Xiao clarified that UCTT expects capacity for a $3.5 billion annualized revenue run rate by year-end 2026, $4 billion in the first half of 2027 and $5 billion in the second half of 2028.

Xiao also highlighted the first MPX Center of Excellence under the NPX initiative in Hillsboro, Ore., alongside digital upgrades using automation, analytics and AI-enabled tools to improve product transfers and operating visibility.

UCTT Pairs Q3 Growth With Margin Ambitions

UCTT guided third-quarter revenues to $700 million to $750 million and non-GAAP earnings to $0.83 to $1.03 per share.

Higher volume lifted non-GAAP gross margin to 16.7% and operating margin to 7%. UCTT is moving toward the 17% gross-margin range through the rest of 2026 while retaining a 20% goal at a $4 billion run rate.

Ultra Clean Funds the Ramp Through Working Capital

Cash and cash equivalents fell to $255.9 million from $323.5 million in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow was negative $41.1 million after negative $33.3 million in the first quarter.

Management attributed the outflow to working-capital investment, particularly inventory intended to support anticipated demand and future growth.

Operating expenses rose to $62.5 million from $51.1 million, but declined to 9.7% of revenues from 11.4% as sales increased.

UCTT Q&A Tests Timing, Customers and Supply

A UBS analyst questioned whether third-quarter guidance understated growth relative to UCTT's largest customer. Xiao cited subsystem integration timing and different quarter-end dates, adding that aggregated two-quarter growth would be on par with customers or higher.

A TD Cowen analyst asked about business beyond the two largest customers. Xiao said their combined revenue share fell from 64% to the high-50% range as UCTT grew with lithography customers.

An Oppenheimer analyst asked about component shortages and delivery delays. Xiao said UCTT had neither in the quarter because it secured critical parts early, though double-digit sequential industry growth will keep pressure on the broader supply chain.

Ultra Clean Keeps Execution at the Center

Xiao kept the call focused on ramp readiness, earlier co-innovation and capacity preparation aligned with customer forecasts.

CFO Sheri Brumm emphasized that mix, shipment location, materials and transportation costs can create quarterly margin variation.

Management's operating agenda remains capacity expansion, faster product qualification and disciplined execution as customer demand scales.

What Zacks Signals Say About UCTT

UCTT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a signal tied to favorable earnings-estimate revision trends and potential near-term outperformance. The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores rank A and B as the strongest grades, so UCTT's D and F readings provide weak confirmation across value, growth and momentum. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the reported results.

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