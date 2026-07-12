Ultra Clean Insider Sells 3,837 Shares After Q1 Revenue Hit $533.7 Million

Key Points

Brian E. Harding liquidated 3,837 shares for approximately $494,000 on July 2, 2026.

The disposal reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 10%.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 5, 2026.

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Brian E. Harding, Chief Accounting Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), sold 3,837 shares of common stock at $128.75 per share on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,837 Transaction value ~$494,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 33,581 Post-transaction value $3.58 million

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this disposition?

The sale was systematic rather than discretionary, occurring via a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted four months prior to execution to manage the insider's equity position.

The sale was systematic rather than discretionary, occurring via a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted four months prior to execution to manage the insider's equity position. How does this impact the insider's total equity position?

Following the disposal, Harding maintains direct ownership of 33,581 shares.

Following the disposal, Harding maintains direct ownership of 33,581 shares. What is the financial context of the company at the time of the transaction?

Ultra Clean Holdings reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.1 billion and a net loss of $194.1 million, as the stock was priced at $105.53 as of the July 6, 2026 market close.

Ultra Clean Holdings reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.1 billion and a net loss of $194.1 million, as the stock was priced at $105.53 as of the July 6, 2026 market close. What was the price context relative to the broader market close?

While shares were sold at a weighted average of $128.75, the stock closed at $106.48 on the transaction date, illustrating execution within the day's higher price bands.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $105.53 Market Capitalization $4.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.1 billion Net Income (TTM) -$194.1 million

Company Snapshot

Ultra Clean Holdings provides essential subsystems, precision components, ultra-high purity cleaning services, and analytical verification solutions to the global semiconductor industry, with a comprehensive product portfolio including ultra-clean valves, high-purity connectors, pneumatic actuators, manifolds, and safety solutions.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and distribution of specialized semiconductor equipment and components, as well as through provision of critical cleaning and analytical services that support semiconductor fabrication and advanced manufacturing processes.

Ultra Clean Holdings primarily serves semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers globally, with a strong presence across the United States and international markets, positioning itself as a critical supplier to the semiconductor supply chain.

Ultra Clean Holdings operates as a specialized supplier to the semiconductor industry with approximately 6,773 employees and a market capitalization of $4.1 billion. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 326.43%, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategic positioning within the semiconductor equipment and services sector. Despite near-term profitability challenges reflected in a TTM net loss of $194.1 million, the company's substantial revenue base of $2.1 billion underscores its established market presence and critical role in supporting semiconductor manufacturing operations.

What this transaction means for investors

The timing of this sale seems like some very well-timed housekeeping. Of course, as noted, Harding set the plan four months back, but he sold at $128.75 just as the stock began a steep slide, and within days shares had tumbled to the low $90s. Still, at roughly $494,000, this is still a small sale that leaves him with 33,581 shares worth around $3.5 million at recent prices, so this is a trim, not a retreat. Plus, he’s been selling consistently every month at around the same time. Worth noting is that other insiders, including the CFO, have also sold shares in recent weeks.



Meanwhile, the business is mid-turnaround. First-quarter revenue reached $533.7 million, and the company posted a non-GAAP profit of $0.31 a share even while absorbing a GAAP loss, with management leaning on its Vision 2030 targets and an AI-driven equipment cycle. For long-term investors, watch whether the AI spending wave holds, and whether insider selling stays a trickle or turns into a trend.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.