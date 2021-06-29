Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $53.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 3.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

UCTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UCTT is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $507.61 million, up 47.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.86% and +42.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UCTT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UCTT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.16, which means UCTT is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that UCTT has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

