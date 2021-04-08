Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $56.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had gained 23.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UCTT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.2 million, up 21.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, which would represent changes of +21.07% and +18.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, UCTT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.77.

We can also see that UCTT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

