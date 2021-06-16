Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $56.21, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had gained 17.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UCTT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UCTT to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $507.61 million, up 47.23% from the prior-year quarter.

UCTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.86% and +42.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UCTT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.

Also, we should mention that UCTT has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

