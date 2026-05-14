Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Price Target Increased by 28.49% to 106.49

The average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings (NasdaqGS:UCTT) has been revised to $106.49 / share. This is an increase of 28.49% from the prior estimate of $82.88 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from the latest reported closing price of $85.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 31.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.09%, an increase of 37.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 48,050K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,510K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,802K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,917K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,660K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares , representing a decrease of 104.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,469K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.