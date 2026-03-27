Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Price Target Increased by 109.68% to 82.88

The average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings (NasdaqGS:UCTT) has been revised to $82.88 / share. This is an increase of 109.68% from the prior estimate of $39.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.26% from the latest reported closing price of $59.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 46.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.10%, an increase of 18.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.54% to 45,109K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,510K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,400K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 81.59% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,786K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares , representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 46.35% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,278K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing a decrease of 188.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 60.74% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,099K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.