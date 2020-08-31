Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.8%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 16% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Ultra Clean Holdings. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Ultra Clean Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is Entegris, Inc. ENTG which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

