Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $28.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 8.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ultra Clean Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $591.45 million, up 14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.33% and +15.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ultra Clean Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.69, so we one might conclude that Ultra Clean Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UCTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.