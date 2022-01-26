Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $48.84, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 14.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Ultra Clean Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $609.25 million, up 64.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ultra Clean Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.83, so we one might conclude that Ultra Clean Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that UCTT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UCTT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.