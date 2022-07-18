Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $30.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had gained 8.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ultra Clean Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 4.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $591.45 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.33% and +15.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ultra Clean Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.52.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

