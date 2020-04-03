Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $12.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 38.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UCTT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 109.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305 million, up 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

UCTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.69% and +21.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, UCTT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.75, so we one might conclude that UCTT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UCTT's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UCTT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 7.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.