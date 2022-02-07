Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed at $48.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 8.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ultra Clean Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 46.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $609.25 million, up 64.83% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ultra Clean Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.74, so we one might conclude that Ultra Clean Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that UCTT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UCTT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

