Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. UCTT recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of UCTT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 19.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that UCTT could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider UCTT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on UCTT for more gains in the near future.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.