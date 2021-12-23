Ultra Clean Holdings' (NASDAQ:UCTT) investors will be pleased with their enviable 605% return over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One bright shining star stock has been Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), which is 605% higher than three years ago. It's also good to see the share price up 16% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Ultra Clean Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 11% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 92% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UCTT Earnings Per Share Growth December 23rd 2021

We know that Ultra Clean Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ultra Clean Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ultra Clean Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ultra Clean Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Ultra Clean Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

