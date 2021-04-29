Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Rhonda Bennetto -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business, and Sheri will follow with the financial review. Then we'll open up the call for questions.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions as of today, and we assume no obligation to update them after this call. Discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in today's press release posted on our website.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rhonda, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your time today. I'm going to start with a brief review of our fourth quarter performance, while sharing my thoughts on the industry and how accelerated technology advancements are benefiting UCT. After that, I'll turn the call over to Sheri for a review of our financial results and activities, then we will open up the call for questions.

UCT again delivered record revenue growth, above expectations for the first quarter driven by solid execution on higher-than-expected demand across both our products and services markets. I sincerely thank the thousands of employees around the world who collectively pulled together to anticipate, commit and deliver the best possible results for our customers, our company and our shareholders. By making important continuous investments in our people, our facilities, our products and our services, we have grown our revenue by 30% and our earnings by 70% year-over-year.

Because our strategic investments in our businesses are closely aligned with the needs of our customers, I am more confident than ever that we are well positioned to capitalize on the long-term increase in industry demand. UCT, remains solidly on track to outpace the accelerated growth of our served markets again this year. The buildup of digital infrastructure that accelerated last year because of the pandemic along with an expedited recovery in the need for semiconductors is fueling overall growth. This has resulted in a considerable increase in productivity for our customers across all market segments, compared to just three months ago.

Our customers and their customers are making significant investments in response to projected strong multi-year growth due to secular trends such as 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. These investments have effectively reset equipment spending expectations to a much higher level for the foreseeable future. Our products business is strategically positioned to benefit from this increase due to our very broad exposure across all device types. And our services business will profit from the increase in fab utilization rates.

One of our most important accomplishments this past quarter was the closing of the Ham-Let acquisition. The addition of Ham-Let's high purity flow control systems, means we can now offer our customers a more diversified set of product offerings. This enables us to play an increasingly important and pivotal role in meeting our customers' needs from the design processes, all the way to the support and service maintenance requirements found in any high volume manufacturing fab. And the timing of this acquisition couldn't have been better.

Ham-Let's gas delivery capabilities not only play an important role within the equipment space, but also within the sub-fab infrastructure build-out phase. And capex for this project is on the rise. With Intel recently announcing the spend an additional $20 billion TSMC and SK hynix during the lease spend $100 billion and Samsung reaffirming your $100 billion investment over the coming years. We plan to leverage existing relationships with our customers and see a clear opportunity to participate in the multi-year build-out of these foundry, logic and memory fabs.

UCT's new facility in Malaysia remains on track to begin production in the third quarter. This state of the art facility is being built to support revenue run rate of $600 million to $800 million annually when fully ramped enabling us to better serve and bring value to our local and global customer base. Hiring began earlier this year in many employees are already being trained. We are uniquely positioned to support our customers and grow our share as outsourcing opportunity to gain momentum.

Another major achievement this quarter with the UCT was awarded Intel 2020 supplier Achievement Award for COVID-19 response. We were one of only 38 suppliers in the Intel supply chain to receive such an award. And I would like to thank Intel for the prestigious recognition and all our employees for their hard work. This award is a testament to our dedication and deep commitment to our customers and underscores why UCT is a partner of choice.

I mentioned this last quarter, it's even more meaningful today, there is never been a better more opportune time to be the manufacturing leader in the semiconductor industry. Our growing portfolio of product and service offerings together with our strong operational performance and resilient business model will drive continuous long-term growth and profitability with the goal of returning even more value to our shareholders.

The addition of Ham-Let share gain an unprecedented levels of demand all contributed toward substantial increase in revenue guidance for the second quarter. Industry sentiment backed by our internal market analysis projects strong sustainable momentum and UCT is poised to continue to outperform through 2021 and beyond.

Before handing the call over to Sheri, I want to again thank our employees and our suppliers and partners for their incredibly hard work. And we look forward to speaking with you again in a few months.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Sheri, to review our financial activities and performance. Sheri?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jim, and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us. In today's discussion, I'll be referring to non-GAAP numbers only. Total revenue for the quarter was $417.6 million, up 13% from the prior quarter. Our products division was up 15.4% to $345.6 million and our services business grew 2.7% to $72 million both on increased demand across the board. Total gross margin for the first quarter remains at the high end of our model at 21.3% compared to 21.5% last quarter.

Products gross margin was 18.2% compared to 17.8%. And services was 36% compared to 37.5% last quarter. Margins can be influenced by customer concentration, geography, product mix and volume. So you can expect to see variances quarter-to-quarter. Operating expense for the quarter was $38.1 million compared to $35.7 million in Q4, due to typical costs related to year-end and increased headcount in support of the ramp.

As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses decreased to 9.1% compared to 9.7% in the prior quarter. Total operating margin for the quarter increased to 12.2% compared to 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Margins from our products division grew to 11.7% from 10.8% in the prior quarter and margin from our services division was 14.3% compared to 16.3% in the prior quarter.

Based on $41.6 million shares outstanding, earnings per share for the quarter were $0.92 on net income of $38.2 million compared to $0.81 on net income of $33.5 million in the prior quarter. Our tax rate for the quarter remained unchanged from last quarter at 18%. We expect our tax rate for 2021 to stay in the high teens.

Turning to the balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents were $264.3 million at the end of the first quarter compared to $200.3 million last quarter. Cash from operations was very strong at $55.6 million, an increase of $21.2 million from the prior quarter.

In the first quarter, we refinanced our term loan to fund the Ham-Let acquisition. The offering was comprised of $355 million incremental debt and included the repricing of our existing $273 million loan. The offering was approximately four times oversubscribed and resulted in a new Term B loan totaling $628 million at an interest rate of 375 plus LIBOR, compared to 450 plus LIBOR for the original loan. We are very pleased with the strong investor interest and result in term of the new loan.

In addition, on April 8th, we completed a public offering of 3.2 million shares at $55 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $175 million. Use of the proceeds will be used to fund our growth strategy, which may include capital expenditures and future M&A. These financing activities will be reflected in our Q2 financials. With the completion of our refinancing in our equity offering, we are well positioned to capitalize on expansion opportunities while maintaining an ideal level of operating leverage.

To continue to meet accelerated demand and including a full quarter of revenue from Ham-Let, we anticipate revenue for the second quarter to be between $490 million and $520 million, an increase of 21%, using the midpoint. Excluding Ham-Let, UCT's core business would have been guided up approximately 8%. We expect EPS in the range of $0.90 to $1.3. And with that I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Pardon me, Quinn. If you're talking, we cannot hear you. Your line might be muted.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Sorry, yes. I was muted. Apologies. Congratulations guys on the nice results and guidance. Sheri, I wanted to start with the financial guidance for the June quarter. If I've got my numbers right, is the core UCT business up 8% would be guided to roughly $450 million, and then the difference would be Ham-Let contribution?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, that's correct.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Great. Second question perhaps for Jim. Just as you look at your -- how the company's positioned in 2021. You've talked about being able to grow faster than WFE in the industry, and I guess I'm wondering do you think the core SSP and SPS businesses are growing in line faster than WFE, if you were to exclude that Ham-Let acquisition?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Hi, Quinn. Definitely on the SPS side, obviously we're seeing very strong growth quarter-on-quarter, and I think we expect to see that. And we're really looking forward to our increased capacity coming out of Malaysia in the last half of the year, that really help with that. As you know on the services side, the cleaning side that grows more along with wafer starts. So we expect to see that grow more in line with the wafer start growth or hopefully slightly above that as we work through our programs.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Great. And then just I guess last one for me. The strength of results, just from the broader semi-cap companies that have reported to date seem to be raising fears again about a near-term peak. Can you make any comments about how you see the second half of the year? Do you think it's sort of flat with the higher first half? Do you think the business can continue to grow half-over-half in the second half?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

I'd say it's safe to say, we see no reason why it couldn't continue to grow throughout the year.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Great. All right. I get back in the queue.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Quinn.

Operator

The next question comes from Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Patrick J. Ho -- Stifel Financial Corporation -- Analyst

Thank you very much. And also, congrats on the really nice quarter and outlook. Jim, maybe first off, you guys did a great job last year in terms of procuring supplies and meeting customer demand. There are very challenging period with the pandemic. This year we're starting off where demand is obviously exceeding everyone's expectations. I guess what lessons you learned from last year that you're applying this year? And how are you keeping pace with a lot of your customers demand needs, because again the demand expectations have significantly risen in the short-term, and your results obviously indicate you're keeping pace with what your customers need. Anything that you've learned from last year that you are applying this year, or are you just, just able to meet a lot of that I guess excess demand?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Hi, Patrick. Yes, that's definitely --- you're absolutely right. It's very constrained environment right now. I think one of the big things and I think our customers also learn that it's really to take the projection and the commitment back as far as you can through the supply chain, through your suppliers and through your suppliers' suppliers, and really operate beyond a PO-to-PO kind of basis, and work more and a forecast, and a partnership kind basis with the suppliers. So I think we've done a good job with that. There is always more to do, but I think the industry has moved away from being transactional to being more of a partnership, all the way back to the supply chain.

Patrick J. Ho -- Stifel Financial Corporation -- Analyst

Great, that's helpful. And maybe as my follow-up question in terms of the new facility in Malaysia. Traditionally in your new facilities tend to weigh a little bit of cost as you're working through some duplicate costs, and things of that nature with the new facility ramp, but given the current environment and the expectations as we go into the second half of the year. I mean Sheri, maybe you can give a little color on the potential impacts to gross margin, or if there are any given that the demand environment could absorb a lot of in a much quicker fashion?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Patrick, you're right. With the volumes that we're seeing, we're not seeing as much impact on the margins as we move through the year. So we're seeing obviously the volumes to be very, very high in other locations, which offsets those additional costs coming in, and we are utilizing that labor for within Asia to help us with with that output, within those other facilities. So I would kind of think about Malaysia and Singapore almost been a combined entity when we look at those cost, and those are actually assisting us with meeting the demand that we need. So it's not putting as much pressure on had we not been in this situation from a volume perspective.

Patrick J. Ho -- Stifel Financial Corporation -- Analyst

Great. Thank you again, and keep up the good work.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Patrick.

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Tom Diffely with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Tom Diffely -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you for the question. First, a couple of housekeeping for Sheri. What is the new share count? What are you projecting the interest expense to be going forward?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We expect the interest expense to be closer to $5 million. The new share count adds 3.2 million shares to our current account. So closer to 45 million from a share count perspective. I can give you the exact numbers a little bit later, but that's the -- where we anticipate being.

Tom Diffely -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Just want to make sure, I mean, and then Jim, when you look at the Ham-Let business, does that -- do those products grow with WFE, and then I guess you would expect the customer response so far view controlling it, and what is the timing for getting more of their products into your gas pedal?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, Tom. Thanks. Yeah, as -- I think we've elaborated earlier, about 60% of their revenue is semiconductor-related. And yeah, we would expect that to grow with the WFE in the short-term, and actually as we're seeing actually in the short, medium-term potentially outgrowing that as well. In the long-term, I think we see, like the two to three year period we see a lot of opportunity to make huge gains in the market share of the Ham-Let components in this space. And so that's a percentage that is actually relatively high. But I think to think of it in the next year, we expect Ham-Let as an entity to at least grow along with WFE, and our gain is -- our goal is to continue to make that outgrow WFE, just like we do in our base business.

Tom Diffely -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then, what are your assumptions for the non-semi part of that business? Is that fairly flat?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we are seeing the semi-part so strong, that I would actually say the whole company is growing along with WFE or maybe ahead of that, but the non-semi part, it's kind of the case of like hits and hits and and other misses. I think the liquid nitrogen gas starting to show some signs of life. We're starting to see some activity there. We're really starting to just learn about those other parts, and trying to get a feel for how those industries might grow or change over the course of time, but I think a simple way to think about it is, we expect Ham-Let as a whole, at least grow along with WFE, the combination of the two sides of the business, and hopefully beat that by the normal 10 points that we do.

Tom Diffely -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then finally, congratulations on the Intel Supplier Award. Was that for the Clean business?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Yes, it was. That for our response to COVID, which actually both sides of our business did a great job, but, yeah, that was in particular to our ability to really use our global footprint to really keep the Intel fabs moving and flowing. When one factory would be hit by COVID, we are able to use our footprint to really move things around and be adaptive and flexible and we are very delighted to be recognized by Intel for that.

Tom Diffely -- D.A. Davidson & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, great, thank you for your time.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tom.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Christian Schwab -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Hey, congratulations guys on a great quarter and solid outlook. Going back to Malaysia, if we kind of look at Singapore and Malaysia as a combined basis. Is there any way, when the capacity is fully online and Asia, Malaysia, excuse me, the incremental revenue opportunity in the Company. In other words, today we have X amount of opportunity a year, a quarter and then after Malaysia is fully ramped its this much bigger?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah so, Christian. Yeah, I think we're looking at Malaysia of adding $600 million to $800 million annually of more capacity, right now, it is a very symbiotic nature with Singapore as we move things back and forth as we're still finishing up the building right now. But yeah, I think in the end of the day, Malaysia should all in had $600 million, $800 million in additional revenue annually to us.

Christian Schwab -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

And would per -- how utilized is that currently?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

It's not finished being built yet, so we're ramping it in the third quarter. So, we're utilizing some of the employees that we have hired for it with the Singapore operations to help deal with the high demand out there. But at this at this point we're still just starting up and finishing off the building.

Christian Schwab -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Fabulous. That's what I thought. So, if we look to the huge or stronger meaningful whatever adjective you want to use, multi-year CapEx spending environment by the world's largest spenders and your largest customers as that kicks in, in Q3 you should be very well positioned for that strength and potential market share gains. Is that fair?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. And actually, we're seeing different projects that we're winning are actually going straight into Malaysia production as the initial production site, which is, which is highly unusual with the new production site. So, I think the environment is so that new capacity coming on board right now is a very valuable commodity. So, we're seeing a great reception from our customers to move product either from their own factories or from other sources to our new Malaysian sites. So, we have pretty high expectations of our ability to use that, that new capacity coming online right, I would say, right in the nick of time.

Christian Schwab -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Yeah. So, if you look at Malaysia coming online. And then you look at all the new fab builds in your opportunity with Ham-Let there as well as more equipment for Quantum to clean, it seems to me, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but it seems to me that your ability to outgrow the market over the next 2 to 3 years could even be more meaningful than it has been in the last few years?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think that's a fair statement. 10% has been our average outgrowth of the market, but we certainly strive to do much more than that, especially with the acquisitions. So, we are definitely looking at outpacing the market by at least 10% and obviously more if we can, and the addition of Malaysia sets us up really nicely for that.

Christian Schwab -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. I don't have any other questions. Great. Congrats again.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Christian.

Operator

The next question comes again from Quinn Bolton with Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Hey, Jim. Just two follow-ups. The first sort of a follow-up to Christian's question, just as you look at your share gains, how much is that being driven by the COVID supply chain tightness and OEMs being willing to sort of open up new second sources or additional sources of supply, whether that's in your core business or opportunities for Ham-Let?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Quinn, I think the COVID impact, I think we've seen a lot of that already flow through. I think the majority of what we're seeing is just simply an overall need for capacity in the overall ability to build the equipment. I think we've all seen this before. Obviously, the capacity coming online right now, certainly -- it's certainly an opportune time for us. And I think the majority of the impact is simply -- the demand is very strong for equipment and the ability for whoever can deliver right now. You're right, I mean there is a level of COVID, but there's also an openness to opening up avenues to reach the deliverable -- reach the delivery needs of the end customers. So, I think I think at the end of the day, the biggest stress is simply the overall need for capacity in the industry.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Great. The second question is a follow-up on Ham-Let in the in-sourcing opportunity to extent you qualify Ham-Let components in your gas panels. I guess that doesn't show up as revenue since it's included in your gas panel. But it shows up as margin enhancement. So, I guess two questions, one, when you talked about Ham-Let growing in line or faster than WFE, I assume that that excludes the opportunity to in-source components to UCT gas panels. But I just wanted to confirm that?

And then the second question is, can you kind of walk us through the math. What's the opportunity as you in-sources highlight components in your gas panels? How much of a margin boost do you think you could see?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

To the first question is, yes, it does exclude in-sourcing or internal transactions as far as the growth that we're seeing on the Ham-Let side. On the -- the overall potential to grow, I think there's several areas that are driving that. Certainly, there is OEMs and their requirements as well as some of the chipmakers and there's a lot of new fab announcements as well as I think you've all seen and those fabs demand a lot of the same type of components that are used on the OEM equipment. So, I think we're seeing pretty strong demand over the next several years across the board.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Thank you, Jim.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Quinn.

Operator

The next question comes from Dick Ryan with Colliers. Please go ahead.

Dick Ryan -- Colliers -- Analyst

Thank you. A couple for Sheri. Sheri, do you have any debt pay down goals, what you might be looking at for this year?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, absolutely Dick. We plan to substantially pay off some of the debt this year with our cash flow that we've generated. So, I would say, our goal is around $50 million for the year.

Dick Ryan -- Colliers -- Analyst

Okay. And obviously with the addition of Ham-Let and the trends underlying the market. Can we expect any kind of operating model updates from you guys in the next coming quarters?

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, obviously we just to close the acquisition to where we have identified synergies and we do see that we will be updating. We will need to update our model as we move through the next quarter or two. We see an overall update potentially to gross margin. And then ultimately, they will assist us with updating our operating margin as we go into next year, but we will make an update in the next quarter or two as we see how they perform and how the synergies flow-through that we anticipate happening shorter term.

Dick Ryan -- Colliers -- Analyst

Okay, good. And Jim, what kind of base or operating assumptions are you using for WFE and wafer starts?

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

I think WFE, we're looking at the same assumptions that that the overall market is looking at 20% to 22% increase in WFE. Wafer starts, I think the latest numbers there are coming out pretty quickly and often I think they are in the high single digits maybe the low double digits, we could look that up for you what our latest market forecast is.

Dick Ryan -- Colliers -- Analyst

No, that's just a range. That's good. I appreciate. Thank you and congratulations as well.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dick.

Sheri Savage -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes again from Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Patrick J. Ho -- Stifel Financial Corporation -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my follow-up question. Jim, maybe a bigger picture question on the services side, and in the parts cleaning. Obviously fab utilization is the biggest driver for demand in that business. But with some of your major customers at the most leading edge of both the foundry logic, as well as the memory side of things. The complexities of manufacturing these next generation devices, quote enhancing the need for parts cleaning? And what I'm getting by that is again utilization is probably the biggest driver, but because yield is becoming so much more and more important at the most advanced nodes, that's driving, yeah, I guess, incremental needs for parts cleaning to ensure that the tools keep running at the highest throughputs and yields.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. That's a good point, Patrick. I think what we're also seeing -- you're right, at the advanced node, the parts cleaning this cycle seems to be more vigorous in order to keep the yields up. But what we're also starting to see is advanced coatings are becoming a really important factor. So there used to be a clean the part, you return it, now -- and there's always been certain coatings that are applied to the parts for certain reasons. As we move down to 7 and to 5 and to 3 nanometer, we're starting to see specialty coatings and surface texturing becoming a more important player.

So not just not just cleaning the parts, but also applying these special coatings and texturing. And so it's growing, I mean obviously it's a very small revenue overall, compared to overall cleaning at this point, but we're seeing the growth in that space is really kind of off the charts, and we think that's an area that's really going to take off in the next few years, which is really a lot more around cleaning plus, and that's where we have a great position and we're doing a lot of work with the leading IDMs in that space.

Patrick J. Ho -- Stifel Financial Corporation -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

There are no further questions. So I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Scholhamer for any closing remarks.

Jim Scholhamer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thank you everyone for joining us today, and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

