ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $UCTT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS ($UCTT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $570,377,370 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $UCTT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARJINDER BAJWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $943,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY L. MCKIBBEN (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,422 shares for an estimated $130,720

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

