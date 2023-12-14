Ultra Clean Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UCTT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.11, changing hands as high as $31.66 per share. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCTT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.15 per share, with $40.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.