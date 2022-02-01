Ultra Clean Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UCTT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.75, changing hands as high as $51.30 per share. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCTT's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $65.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.90.

