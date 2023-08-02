Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Price Target Increased by 28.81% to 51.68

The average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been revised to 51.68 / share. This is an increase of 28.81% from the prior estimate of 40.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.64% from the latest reported closing price of 38.10 / share.

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Hldgs. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.17%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 44,133K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,930K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,602K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 73.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 67.07% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 42.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

