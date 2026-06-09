Ultra Clean and Thor Industries have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT as the Bull of the Day and Thor Industries THO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Sandisk Corp. SNDK and Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Ultra Clean Holdings is emerging as one of the strongest beneficiaries of the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven semiconductor spending boom.

While investors have focused much of their attention on industry giants, Ultra Clean occupies a critical position within the semiconductor equipment supply chain, providing subsystems, components, and manufacturing services to leading chip equipment makers like Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Furthermore, Ultra's Services division for cleaning and coating chips sells directly to semiconductor giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung and SK Hynix.

With earnings estimates moving sharply higher amid favorable industry trends, and Ultra still having a reasonable valuation relative to its growth outlook, UCTT appears well positioned for continued upside after skyrocketing more than 230% year to date.

Earnings Revisions Are Driving the Story

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ultra is experiencing substantial upward revisions in profit forecasts. In the last 60 days, Consensus estimates for fiscal 2026 earnings have spiked 23%, from $1.90 per share to $2.35.

Plus, FY27 EPS estimates are up more than 1% in the last two months from $4.20 to $4.26.

More astonishing is that over the last year, EPS estimates for FY26 and FY27 have now skyrocketed more than 300% and 200%, respectively.

Analysts now expect Ultra's annual earnings to soar 123% this year, with FY27 EPS projected to spike another 80%.

For growth investors, these are the types of estimate revisions that often precede additional stock gains even after a monstrous rally.

Ultra is Riding the AI Infrastructure Buildout

It's noteworthy that Ultra's Zacks Electronics-Manufacturing Industry is currently in the top 1% of over 240 Zacks industries. This comes as the broader semiconductor market is in the midst of a multi-year expansion fueled by AI, cloud computing, advanced memory, and high-performance computing applications.

As leading chipmakers and foundry providers continue investing in next-generation capacity, demand for Ultra's products and services should remain robust.

Industry forecasts continue to call for substantial semiconductor growth over the next several years, supported by AI-related demand and increasing chip complexity. Those trends directly benefit equipment suppliers and their key partners, including Ultra Clean.

Growth at a Reasonable Valuation

Despite a massive rally over the past year, Ultra's valuation remains surprisingly reasonable given its earnings trajectory. Trading around $84 a share, UCTT is at a 40X forward earnings multiple, which still offers a slight discount to its Zacks Industry average of 45X.

More reassuring is that Ultra's PEG ratio has remained near 1.0, suggesting the market may not be fully pricing in the expected earnings acceleration.

Bottom Line

Ultra Clean offers investors exposure to one of the most important themes in technology today: the infrastructure components required to build the next generation of AI chips.

As long as the AI spending cycle remains intact and earnings estimates continue moving higher, UCTT looks like a stock that could still have plenty of upside.

Thor Industries is considered a bellwether for the recreational vehicle (RV) market, but recent developments suggest investors may want to steer clear of the stock for now.

While Thor remains the market leader in RV manufacturing and maintains a solid balance sheet, its near-term outlook has deteriorated significantly.

Weak consumer confidence, declining retail demand, downward earnings revisions, and reduced guidance all point to a challenging environment that could continue weighing on THO shares.

Earnings Momentum Is Moving in the Wrong Direction

Promoting a steeper decline in EPS revisions, Thor missed earnings expectations for its fiscal third quarter last week. Adjusted EPS of $1.86 fell short of expectations of $1.88 and dropped more than 30% from $2.86 per share in the prior year quarter.

And while Q3 sales of $2.78 billion topped forecasts of $2.64 billion, this was still a decline from $2.89 billion a year ago, causing more concern as profitability remains under pressure.

More concerning, management lowered its full-year fiscal 2026 earnings outlook to a range of $3.30-$3.80 per share, down from its prior forecast of $3.75-$4.25. The new guidance also came in below Wall Street’s previous expectations.

Over the last 60 days, Thor’s FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have now dropped 7% and 10%, respectively.

RV Demand Remains Under Pressure

Thor's biggest problem may simply be that it operates in one of the most cyclical industries in the market.

Recreational vehicles are large discretionary purchases that depend heavily on consumer confidence, employment trends, financing availability, and household wealth. Furthermore, high interest rates and economic uncertainty have made RV affordability increasingly difficult for many consumers.

Management acknowledged that FY26 continues to be affected by weak retail demand, cautious dealer ordering patterns, tariff-related pressures, inflationary costs, and low consumer confidence. The company now expects North American retail demand to decline by a mid-teens percentage this year, a significant deterioration from its previous outlook.

Dealer Inventories & Orders Remain a Risk

Notably, the RV market operates through a dealer network, making dealer sentiment and inventory levels critical indicators of future production activity.

Keeping this in mind, Thor noted that independent dealers remain cautious about placing orders amid uncertain retail conditions. If dealers continue limiting inventory purchases, manufacturers could face lower production volumes and margin pressure even if retail demand eventually stabilizes.

This dynamic has repeatedly hurt RV manufacturers during past industry slowdowns and could continue to constrain earnings growth throughout the current cycle.

Macro Headwinds Are Still Mounting

Aforementioned, the broader macro environment also remains unfavorable for RV manufacturers, with Thor citing geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related cost pressures, inflation, and weakening consumer sentiment as key risks facing the business. These factors are largely outside of management's control and could persist longer than investors expect.

Adding to the challenge, RV demand surged during the pandemic, potentially pulling forward years of purchases that now leave the industry facing a more difficult replacement cycle. To that point, consumers who bought RVs in 2020-2022 may have little reason to upgrade in the near future.

Bottom Line

Thor Industries is a quality company operating in a difficult industry cycle. It’s noteworthy that Thor’s Zacks Building Products-Mobile Homes and RV Builders Industry is currently in the bottom 7% of over 240 Zacks industries.

Eventually, lower interest rates and improving consumer confidence could spark a recovery in RV demand, but until earnings estimates stabilize and industry fundamentals improve, investors may find better opportunities elsewhere.

Additional content:

2 AI Stocks Up 281% to Over 3600% That Could Be the Next NVIDIA

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp. has become one of Wall Street's biggest winners. Its cutting-edge Blackwell chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) have witnessed strong demand. However, the stock has delivered modest gains over the past year, as much of its strong quarterly performance has already been priced in. Ongoing concerns over China-related export restrictions and their potential impact on NVIDIA's future revenue growth and profit margins have further dampened investor enthusiasm.

Investors are increasingly searching for the next AI-driven stocks to replicate NVIDIA's notable success. Among the names drawing attention are AI memory stock, Sandisk Corp and AI networking chipmaker Marvell Technology, Inc. Over the past year, shares of Sandisk and Marvell surged 3628.6% and 281%, respectively, far outpacing NVIDIA's gain of 43.8%.

With growth momentum behind these companies, it's worth exploring their growth drivers, which could position them as the next major winners in the AI space.

Sandisk Growth Boosted by AI Data Center Demand and Partnerships

Sandisk saw a significant improvement in revenue growth as it shifted its focus toward high-value customers in the expanding data center segment. For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Sandisk reported revenues of $5.95 billion, representing a 97% sequential increase and way more than its own guidance, according to investor.sandisk.com.

Sandisk expects revenues to further improve to $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, as strong pricing power across its product portfolio is likely to boost the top-line performance. Incessant demand for memory products in AI-driven data centers amid tight supply is expected to remain a key near-term growth driver for Sandisk.

Sandisk's high-value, multi-year partnerships under its New Business Model agreements are expected to strengthen customer retention, improve revenue visibility and boost profitability. Consequently, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $30 to $33 in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, up from $23.41 in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, signaling continued sequential growth momentum.

Sandisk's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2067.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.82 for SNDK's EPS is up 1057.5% year over year.

Marvell's AI Networking Strength Drives Growth

Marvell's products are key to AI networking, with its connectivity and networking chips powering data centers, where workloads are distributed across thousands of interconnected processors that need to exchange data quickly and efficiently. This is the reason why Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, expects Marvell to be the "next trillion-dollar company".

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Marvell expects revenues of around $2.7 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, representing 35% year-over-year growth, according to investor.marvell.com. This follows stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $2.418 billion that exceeded expectations, driven primarily by robust demand in AI-related infrastructure.

Marvell has increased its revenue outlook for 2027 and 2028, indicating strong customer demand and improved revenue visibility. The company's record $638.8 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 also provides support for research and development, and future growth.

Marvell's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 for MRVL's EPS is up 12.3% year over year.

While Sandisk has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Marvell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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