Ultimate Products PLC Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products PLC, known for its leading homeware brands like Salter and Beldray, has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 9,200 of its ordinary shares, which were bought through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited. This move is part of a share buyback program initiated earlier in the month, and following the cancellation, the company’s total issued share capital has been adjusted to 89,090,857 ordinary shares. This action could potentially impact shareholders and the market as it changes the total voting rights attributed to the company’s remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:ULTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

