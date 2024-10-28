News & Insights

Ultimate Products PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 28, 2024

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products PLC, known for its leading homeware brands such as Salter and Beldray, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing and cancelling 5,954 ordinary shares at a consistent price of 141.9 pence. This move affects the company’s total voting rights, which now consist of 87,929,063 ordinary shares. The company’s strategic financial maneuver aims to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

