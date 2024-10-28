Ultimate Products PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products PLC, known for its leading homeware brands such as Salter and Beldray, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing and cancelling 5,954 ordinary shares at a consistent price of 141.9 pence. This move affects the company’s total voting rights, which now consist of 87,929,063 ordinary shares. The company’s strategic financial maneuver aims to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

