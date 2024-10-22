Ultimate Products Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

News & Insights

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 8,563 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, impacting the company’s total voting rights. The buyback aims to enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s confidence in its long-term growth strategy. This move is part of Ultimate Products’ efforts to solidify its market position, owning popular brands like Salter and Beldray.

