Ultimate Products Concludes Share Buyback Program

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products PLC, renowned for its leading homeware brands like Salter and Beldray, has announced the completion of a share buyback, purchasing 9,300 shares at 149.95 pence each for cancellation. This action will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 89,063,457 Ordinary Shares, affecting the total voting rights available to shareholders. The move reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its capital structure and providing shareholder value.

