Ultimate Products Completes Share Buyback

Ultimate Products PLC, known for leading homeware brands like Salter and Beldray, has recently bought back 9,200 of its own shares for cancellation at a uniform price of 146.2 pence each, as part of its share buyback program announced earlier this month. Post-cancellation, the company’s total issued share capital stands at 89,100,057 Ordinary Shares, which will be the new denominator for shareholder notifications under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Ultimate Products continues to serve a wide market, with products in over 300 retailers across 38 countries and a diverse brand portfolio.

