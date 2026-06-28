The Ultimate AI Power Supercycle Winner: NextEra Energy or Vistra Stock?

Key Points

NextEra Energy remains a dominant force in the utility sector through its massive Florida footprint and global leadership in renewable energy.

Vistra offers an integrated model that pairs a large-scale power generation fleet with a robust retail electricity business.

These utility stocks are primed to win as the energy transition continues, but could one potentially outperform?

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is a major utility focused on Florida with massive investments in clean energy through its clean energy arm. Vistra (NYSE:VST) operates as an integrated independent power producer, managing both electricity generation and direct sales to millions of customers. While NextEra has been around for a century now, Vistra is barely a decade old but has hogged the headlines in recent months, with its stock delivering massive returns.

Which among the two stocks is a buy right now, and why?

The case for NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy operates through two primary segments that provide a mix of regulated stability and growth. Its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, serves over six million customer accounts and is the largest electric utility in the U.S. Its other segment, NextEra Energy Resources, specializes in long-term contracted renewable and nuclear generation across 49 states. The company has just made its most powerful growth yet, agreeing to acquire Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in an all-stock deal worth nearly $67 billion.

In FY 2025, NextEra’s revenue grew 11% to $27.5 billion. The company reported net income of close to $6.8 billion for the same period, or a net margin of roughly 24.9%, highlighting the profitability of its regulated and contracted energy businesses. Management continues to focus on scale, as evidenced by its recent $1.3 billion acquisition of Caliber Resource Partners to diversify its oil and gas assets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, is nearly 1.8x. The current ratio, a measure of the company's ability to meet short-term obligations with short-term assets, stands at approximately 0.6x. Free cash flow (FCF), which is the cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures, was roughly $3.2 billion. These figures demonstrate the capital-intensive nature of building out massive energy infrastructure across North America.

The case for Vistra

Vistra operates an integrated retail and power generation business based in Texas, serving approximately five million residential and commercial customers. The company utilizes its massive generation fleet of 44,000 megawatts (MW) to secure supply for retail brands like TXU Energy among electric utility stocks. Vistra is about to acquire Cogentrix for $4 billion to further strengthen its position in competitive wholesale markets, particular natural gas.

In FY 2025, revenue fell 12.4% to $17 billion. Despite the lower top line, the company generated net income of roughly $944 million, generating a net margin of close to 5.6%. The company maintains a diverse presence across 20 states, allowing it to navigate varying regulatory environments and market demands effectively.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 4x. The current ratio, indicating the company's ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, was roughly 0.8x. FCF, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $129 million in the same period. This integrated model aims to balance the volatility of wholesale power prices with the steady revenue of its retail customer base.

Risk profile comparison

NextEra Energy faces risks primarily related to its aggressive expansion and heavy regulatory oversight. The $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy carries substantial integration and execution risks, alongside the need for multiple regulatory approvals. Additionally, the company is exposed to operational hazards inherent in nuclear and wind generation, including environmental compliance and potential disruptions from severe weather. Recent legal settlements, such as the $150 million class-action resolution in 2026, also underscore the ongoing litigation risks in a highly regulated industry.

Vistra is exposed to significant wholesale power and fuel price volatility, which can impact its financial results if hedging strategies are not perfectly efficient. The company also faces regulatory scrutiny regarding its acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, as market monitors in PJM and ISO-NE (New England) grids have expressed concerns about higher market control. Furthermore, Vistra has ongoing obligations related to the closure and reclamation of coal and mining assets. Compliance with tightening environmental regulations for these legacy assets remains a material cost driver for the business.

Valuation comparison

Vistra appears more attractive on a pure valuation basis, as it trades at lower multiples of both revenue and future earnings estimates.

Metric NextEra Energy Vistra Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.3x 17.9x 20.6x P/S ratio 6.6x 3.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLU sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Utilities are no longer the slow, sleepy companies where inevstors only often parked money for steady dividends without expecting much capital appreciation. The artificial intelligence data center boom has triggered unprecedented electricity demand, creating an absolute bottleneck. AI is no longer constrained by software or chip availability; it is constrained by a power shortage. NextEra Energy and Vistra sit at the absolute epicenter of this generational opportunity, but one may offer greater upside potential.

NextEra can tackle the AI boom by building a massive, highly regulated infrastructure network, including transmission lines, utility-scale solar and wind farms, and battery storage facilities.

Its merger with Dominion, if it goes through, will create the world's largest regulated electric utility with over 10 million customers and a generation capacity of 110 gigawatts (GW). Dominion has significant operations in the largest data center hubs in the U.S., including Northern Virginia, which hosts almost 35% of all hyperscale data centers worldwide.

So NextEra Energy is effectively making a $67 billion bet on AI power demand with Dominion, and that deal should mean stronger cash flow and dividend growth for shareholders. It’s a compelling stock for income investors, but its upside may still fail to match Vistra’s mainly because of high debt (Dominion is a debt-heavy company) in a high-interest-rate environment.

Vistra, on the other hand, is being seen as a direct AI play given its massive and growing foothold in natural gas and nuclear. Wind and solar cannot provide 24/7 electricity, which is why energy sources like nuclear and natural gas are gaining attention like never before. Vistra owns a huge fleet of power plants, including the second-largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. Its upcoming Cogentrix acquisition should significantly expand its natural gas footprint.

Vistra recently signed two massive 20-year power purchase agreements with hyperscalers Meta (NASDAQ:META) AND Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services. Such contracts lock in long-term revenue, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Vistra wins more of these.

If I were to buy one stock today, I’d take a little extra risk and buy Vistra.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, NextEra Energy, and Vistra. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.