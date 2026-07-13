The Ultimate AI Bet: Why Eaton and nVent Electric Are Top Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Eaton recently made a big acquisition to focus on high-growth data center and aerospace markets.

nVent Electric delivers specialized electrical protection solutions with high margins and growth potential.

Should you buy either of the two stocks for 2026 and beyond, or own both for top returns?

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The massive artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom, grid modernization, and global electrification have made industrial power equipment stocks hugely popular among investors.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) are two such incredible companies, and investors are weighing the merits to see which stock offers a better path to growth and is worth their money.

Eaton is a diversified power management giant with a broad reach in various sectors, including aerospace and vehicles. By contrast, nVent Electric focuses on specialized electrical connection and protection products. Both companies are primary beneficiaries of the data center boom, but their different scales and profitability profiles make for a compelling comparison.

The case for Eaton

Eaton operates as an intelligent power management company, providing solutions for segments among industrial stocks across roughly 180 countries. In 2025, six large customers accounted for nearly 22% of electrical sales, while three aerospace original equipment manufacturers provided close to 20% of segment revenue. This strategic pivot includes the recent acquisitions of Boyd Thermal and Fibrebond to bolster its infrastructure capabilities, while the company spins off its Mobility unit.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $27.4 billion, which represents a growth rate of roughly 10.3% over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $4.1 billion, or a net margin of 14.9%, reflecting steady top- and bottom-line growth.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x, representing the company's total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures short-term assets against liabilities, is approximately 1.3x. Free cash flow (FCF) for the period reached nearly $3.6 billion, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for nVent Electric

nVent Electric specializes in high-performance electrical connection and protection solutions, serving diverse sectors, from industrial automation to renewable energy and railways. Approximately 11% of its 2025 net sales came from one customer, which indicates a degree of customer concentration. Management is currently refining its go-to-market strategy under new leadership to capitalize on the global demand for data center cooling and electrical infrastructure upgrades.

During FY 2025, nVent Electric generated revenue of nearly $3.9 billion, a big 30% jump over the previous year. It earned net income of roughly $710.2 million and delivered a strong net margin close to 18.2%. The growth was partially driven by the integration of recent acquisitions, like the Electrical Products Group and Trachte.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, nVent Electric maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.5x. Its current ratio is approximately 1.6x, while FCF was close to $371.9 million, representing the cash remaining after the company paid for its capital expenditures and day-to-day operational needs.

Risk profile comparison

Eaton is spinning off its Mobility division to Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a $5.1 billion deal, which faces execution risks. Meanwhile, integrating recent acquisitions such as Boyd Thermal and Fibrebond also poses challenges that could hurt financial performance if synergies are not realized. Furthermore, Eaton’s aggressive move into liquid-cooling for data centers is a smart move, but it also increases its sensitivity to the volatile capital-spending cycles of hyperscale customers.

For nVent Electric, revenue is highly sensitive to cyclical demand in industrial and commercial markets, where an economic downturn could quickly reduce capital spending. The company must also successfully integrate large acquisitions, such as Trachte, to realize its projected growth and operational efficiencies. Finally, fluctuating prices for raw materials like copper and steel create inflationary pressures that may compress net margins if they cannot be passed to customers.

Valuation comparison

Eaton appears slightly more affordable on a sales basis, though both companies trade at a premium to the broader industrial market's earnings estimates.

Metric Eaton nVent Electric Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 30.0x 35.0x 242.8x P/S ratio 5.7x 6.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Eaton is among the world’s largest “intelligent” power management companies. It builds the heavy-duty infrastructure that safely controls and distributes electricity, preventing equipment from overheating. Major products include transformers, switchgear, substations, circuit breakers, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

Eaton has taken a major growth leap into thermal management through its $9.5 billion Boyd acquisition. Eaton recently delivered a record first quarter, with sales surging 17%, including 10% organic growth and 4% from acquisitions such as Boyd. Its backlog sits at a solid $23 billion, with backlog in core businesses hitting record highs.

Eaton is expanding facilities, setting up a new switchgear plant, and spinning off the low-growth, low-margin Mobility segment while still retaining a 50.1% stake in the combined company. For FY 2026, Eaton raised its organic revenue growth guidance from 8% to 10%.

While Eaton facilitates the safe flow of high-voltage power from the utility grid to facilities, nVent Electric handles the infrastructure inside the server rooms. Once a building, say a data center, is connected to power, nVent provides the cabinets, specialized racks, electrical enclosures, and thermal management solutions (cooling and heating) needed for the systems to function.

nVent has come a long way since it was spun off from Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in 2018, doubling its sales since. Sales surged 51% year over year in Q1, and the company expects 21% to 23% organic revenue growth and 26% to 28% total revenue growth in FY 2026. Sales and orders hit record highs in Q1, and backlog sits at $2.6 billion. nVent is evidently a smaller player than Eaton but is growing much faster.

I like both companies so much that I’d probably buy some shares of each for 2026 and beyond if I had to invest today.

Owning both stocks is a bet on the full stack of AI data center build-out and grid modernization. Eaton’s size, scale, and portfolio serving diverse industries make it a solid industrial powerhouse. nVent’s hunger for growth, especially in the data center market, makes it a compelling AI play.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.