Ulta (ULTA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported revenue of $2.53 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.14, compared to $5.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales - YoY change : 0.6% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on 11 analysts. Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,437 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,429.

: 1,437 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,429. Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 15,020.83 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,955.37 Msq ft.

: 15,020.83 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,955.37 Msq ft. Net sales per average total square footage : $168.44 versus $168.27 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $168.44 versus $168.27 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores opened during the quarter : 28 compared to the 18 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 28 compared to the 18 average estimate based on five analysts. Total stores open at beginning of the quarter : 1,411 compared to the 1,411 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,411 compared to the 1,411 average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other : 2% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Services : 4% versus 4.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4% versus 4.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath : 10% versus 12% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10% versus 12% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools : 20% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 41% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40%.

Shares of Ulta have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

