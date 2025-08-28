Ulta (ULTA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2025, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.78, compared to $5.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion, representing a surprise of +5.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable sales - YoY change : 6.7% versus 2.2% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 2.2% estimated by nine analysts on average. Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,473 versus 1,466 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1,473 versus 1,466 estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of stores opened during the quarter : 24 compared to the 13 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 24 compared to the 13 average estimate based on five analysts. Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 15,353.55 Msq ft compared to the 15,293.55 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.

: 15,353.55 Msq ft compared to the 15,293.55 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts. Net sales per average total square footage : $181.62 versus $175.52 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $181.62 versus $175.52 estimated by four analysts on average. Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,451 versus 1,451 estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ulta have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

