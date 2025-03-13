Ulta (ULTA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported revenue of $3.49 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.46, compared to $8.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.10, the EPS surprise was +19.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales - YoY change : 1.5% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,445 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,447.

Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 15,110.17 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 15,130.46 Msq ft.

Net sales per average total square footage : $230.81 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $230.13.

Number of stores opened during the quarter : 9 versus 12 estimated by five analysts on average.

Total stores open at beginning of the quarter : 1,437 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,437.

Net Sales by Primary Category - Other : 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales by Primary Category - Services : 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.

Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance : 17% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.5%.

Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare : 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 36% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 39%.

Shares of Ulta have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

