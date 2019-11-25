Ulta Stock Needs to Fall to $205 Before It'll Be Attractive, Analysts Say

Behind Stifel’s downbeat outlook on Ulta: increasing promotional activity, sluggish growth across the U.S. beauty industry, and tough comparisons to last year’s fourth quarter when the chain launched celebrity Kylie Jenner’s makeup line.

Ulta Beauty shares have lost a quarter of their value over the past year and are still unattractive, analysts at Stifel say.

Ahead of the retailer’s earnings report, set for Dec. 5, Stifel says it has grown more cautious on Ulta stock (ticker: ULTA). Shares fell 1.4% Monday morning, to $225.67, well off their all-time closing high of $366.39 hit on July 17.

Stifel maintains a Hold rating and isn’t recommending investors sell shares.

“We view more downside than upside relative to current levels with ULTA shares more interesting below $205, all else equal,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients. The stock hasn’t closed below $205 since the beginning of April 2018.

Ulta, like many retailers this time of year, has been stepping up promotional pricing to help spur holiday sales. Stifel said its so-called channel checks show eight promotions since early September, compared with five in the same period last year. This suggests Ulta executives are worried about hitting their sales growth target of 4% to 6%, Stifel says, adding that Target’s (TGT) high-single-digit growth in beauty sales during its most recent quarter indicate Target’s market-share gains.

Stifel’s caution goes beyond the near-term sales outlook. U.S. consumers are simply spending less on makeup, with Estée Lauder (EL) and L’Oréal also reporting slowing sales in recent quarters. Some of those lost sales are going toward skin-care purchases, but for Ulta makeup is by far its biggest category.

Meanwhile, Kylie has become something of a thorn for Ulta. First, Stifel estimates the brand accounted for about a third of comparable-stores sales growth for Ulta over the trailing 12 months. Ulta began selling Kylie in stores on Nov. 17, 2018, making comparisons from that date difficult. Moreover, Coty’s (COTY) recent decision to buy a 51% stake in Kylie could result in increased distribution of the brand, which has been exclusive to Ulta.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@dowjones.com

