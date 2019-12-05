Ulta Stock Is Soaring After Reporting Earnings That Were Much Better Than Last Quarter's Disaster

Ulta reported a profit of $2.25 a share, beating forecasts for $2.13, on sales of $1.68 billion, just missing estimates for $1.69 billion. Ulta narrowed its 2019 earnings forecast to a range of $11.93 a share to $12.03 a share, from a range of $11.86 a share to $12.06 a share.

Ulta Beauty stock is soaring after the makeup retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and raised the low end of its 2020 guidance above analyst forecasts.

Ulta reported a profit of $2.25 a share, beating forecasts for $2.13, on sales of $1.68 billion, just missing estimates for $1.69 billion. Ulta narrowed its 2019 earnings forecast to a range of $11.93 a share to $12.03 a share, from a range of $11.86 a share to $12.06 a share. The low end is above analyst forecasts for $11.92.

Those numbers were good enough, despite the revenue miss, to send Ulta shares soaring. The stock has gained 11% to $261.21 at 4:45 p.m.

It’s quite a turnaround for Ulta, which had gotten walloped back in August, when the stock dropped 30% after reporting earnings that were below analyst forecasts and cut its full-year sales growth forecast and slashed its full-year earnings guidance by more than a dollar at the low end of the range. That announcement was met with multiple analyst downgrades.

Against that backdrop, Ulta’s earnings have Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba “breathing a sigh of relief.” Between the earnings beat, the in-line same-store sales growth, and its better-than-expected profitability, the release was far from the disaster of last quarter. “We believe management’s narrowing of its F2019 earnings guidance was better than the reduction some investors expected (particularly given the recent appearance of selected prestige beauty brands in the off-price channel),” he writes.

After last quarter’s shellacking, how could it not?

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

