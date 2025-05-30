$ULTA stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ULTA stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,221,242,835 of trading volume.

$ULTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ULTA:

$ULTA insiders have traded $ULTA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KECIA STEELMAN (President and CEO) purchased 1,440 shares for an estimated $499,528

JODI J CARO (GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc.) sold 902 shares for an estimated $332,984

$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 611 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ULTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULTA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$ULTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ULTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $425.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $538.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $480.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $440.0 on 12/05/2024

