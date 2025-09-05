ULTA Launches Stores in Mexico, On Track With International Growth

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA maintains its leadership in beauty retail by uniting mass, prestige and luxury products within a dynamic and inclusive shopping experience. The company's ability to generate traffic growth across both its physical stores and digital channels is a testament to its powerful operating model and excellent brand partnerships.



In a recent update, Ulta Beauty has officially announced the opening of its first stores in Mexico, which highlights the brand’s brick-and-mortar international debut and a thrilling milestone in its growth strategy. In collaboration with Axo, Ulta Beauty offers an exclusive retail experience of All Things Beauty. The launch of Ulta Beauty Mexico highlights the company’s strong focus on enhancing its global footprint in new markets worldwide.



With the All in One Place experience, the company enters the Mexican market, offering beauty lovers a curated selection of exclusive brands, best-selling products and fresh discoveries with makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and wellness. Such stores will showcase trend-driven displays, beauty services and immersive experiences, all crafted to make beauty feel accessible and enjoyable.



Ulta Beauty’s first store in Mexico was inaugurated on Aug. 21 at Antara Fashion Hall in Mexico City, followed by Galerías Metepec on Aug. 30, with more openings slated to debut across the region throughout the year. The company will celebrate this milestone with a private gala opening on Sept. 18, 2025, at its Antara store, inviting beauty enthusiasts and VIPs to discover its unique products and experiences.



This expansion in Mexico brings 35 beloved beauty brands, comprising Ulta Beauty exclusives Isima by Shakira, Peach & Lily, Orebella, Ulta Beauty Collection and fan favorites like Morphe, Bubble, about-face, Ouai, Half Magic and Kitsch. This will also cover collections of local Mexican beauty labels such as AHAL, AloeVida, Bailando Juntos by Yuya, Sarelly Creativo Lab by Anna Sarelly, among others.

What Else For Ulta Beauty?

Ulta Beauty's unique and differentiated strategy, combined with a commitment to inclusive and welcoming guest experiences, has allowed it to set new standards in consumer expectations while driving significant growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty's strategic focus on five key areas enhances its growth potential. These include strengthening its product assortment, accelerating social relevance, enhancing digital experiences, leveraging its world-class loyalty program and evolving promotional strategies. Ulta Beauty’s increased efforts in influencer marketing and social media engagement have driven significant growth in earned media value and social impressions, reinforcing brand awareness and customer connection. Hence, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 45.7% compared with the industry’s 22.8% growth.

