Ulta Enjoys Favorable Beauty Demand Amid Strong Competition

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty’s (Nasdaq:ULTA) is riding on consumers’ growing interest in self-care. With economies reopening and the use of face masks gradually dropping, the demand for make-up has also been on the rise lately.

The Upsides

Moreover, another shining quarter added a feather to the momentum cap. Management noted that the company increased its market share and opened new stores during the quarter. Refreshed product portfolio along with successful strategic promotional events played a big part in making the quarter a success.

It is also important to note here that the volatile operating landscape and pandemic-related uncertainties didn’t deter Ulta from raising its sales, operating margin, and earnings outlook for fiscal 2021.

Moreover, the company boasts of partnerships with big names in beauty, such as Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, and Shiseido.

On December 6, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $516 from $492. Yih was encouraged about the company’s strong performance in sales, active customers, and margins. The analyst observes that the beauty industry is set to continue to benefit from the reopening economy in 2022.

Competition Hangs Heavy

Before investing in the ULTA stock today, one should be wary about the downsides as well.

Ulta’s competition comes from a diverse group of retailers, including department stores, mass merchandisers, specialty retailers, drug stores, salon chains, locally-owned beauty retailers, online retailers, and pure-play e-commerce companies.

Many competitors have greater financial resources to grab the top opportunities in the beauty space. This is likely to pose a threat to Ulta’s foothold in the industry.

Another limiting factor is the availability of a number of cheaper beauty alternatives and DIY options (whose popularity grew during the pandemic), which threatens to slow the growth of Ulta with time.

Wall Street Weighs In

The Wall Street analyst consensus is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy rating, based on 13 Buys and 8 Holds. The average Ulta price target of $451.95 indicates an upside potential of 10.85%.

