ULTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $470.68, changing hands as low as $425.42 per share. Ulta Beauty Inc shares are currently trading down about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULTA's low point in its 52 week range is $360.58 per share, with $556.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $427.75. The ULTA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

