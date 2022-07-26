ULTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $388.09, changing hands as low as $383.58 per share. Ulta Beauty Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULTA's low point in its 52 week range is $329.48 per share, with $438.6328 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $385.43. The ULTA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.