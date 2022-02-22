ULTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $366.31, changing hands as low as $360.99 per share. Ulta Beauty Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULTA's low point in its 52 week range is $297.29 per share, with $422.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $368.13. The ULTA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.