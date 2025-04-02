ULTA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $381.50, changing hands as high as $383.81 per share. Ulta Beauty Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULTA's low point in its 52 week range is $309.01 per share, with $474.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $382.45. The ULTA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

