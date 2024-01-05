Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) Strategies Position it for Growth in 2024

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is benefiting from healthy traffic trends in the booming beauty space. The company is seeing market share gains in major beauty categories, with skincare standing out. The leading beauty retailer’s strong omnichannel presence is worth mentioning. However, a persistent rise in costs remains a threat.



Let’s delve deeper.

What’s Working in Ulta Beauty’s Favor?

Ulta Beauty is benefiting from healthy traffic trends, greater brand awareness and the expansion of its loyalty program. Management is on track with transformational initiatives, which are yielding. These factors boosted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with net sales rising 6.4% to $2,488.9 million on higher comparable sales, solid new store performance and an increase in other revenues. Comparable sales rose 4.5%, driven by a 5.9% improvement in transactions stemming from healthy traffic across all channels.



The company is seeing market share gains in skincare thanks to consumers’ rising interest in self-care and its focus on newness and innovation. The trend continued in the fiscal third quarter, wherein skincare was the company’s fastest-growing category. Results gained from strength in brands like Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay, Cetaphil, Dermalogica and COSRX. Guests’ increased focus on self-care and maintaining healthy skincare routines works well for the skincare category.



People are effortlessly moving between physical and digital channels as ULTA continues to invest in enhancing guest experience in all touch points. In August 2023, management concluded the transition of the digital commerce experience, which includes cart, promotions, checkout and member account data, to its new architecture. The modernization of its digital technology ecosystem is helping the company elevate and optimize existing guest experiences while driving digital innovation, utilizing a modern and agile approach.



Ulta Beauty is keen on enhancing its in-store experiences to drive spending, increase frequency and create loyalty. In the fiscal third quarter, the company launched a guest engagement model to enhance guest experience via real engagement, experiences and interactions. Management is on track to expand the Ulta Beauty at Target experience.

Is All Rosy For Ulta Beauty?

Rising SG&A expenses continue to hamper the company’s profitability. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses came in at 26.6%, up from 25.5% in the fiscal third quarter. The downside was caused by increased corporate overheads related to strategic investments, deleverage of store payroll and benefits, increased store expenses and greater marketing expenses.



Also, Ulta Beauty is witnessing persistent margin pressure thanks to higher supply-chain costs and reduced merchandise margins, among other reasons. The company’s quarterly gross margin was 39.9%, down 130 basis points (bps) year over year on higher inventory shrink, reduced merchandise margins and elevated supply-chain costs.



Nevertheless, the upsides mentioned above are likely to keep ULTA well-positioned for continued growth in 2024.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have increased 20.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 18.5%.

Top-Ranked Retails Picks

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANF delivered a 60.5% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 13.3% from the previous year’s reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 713%.



The Gap, Inc. GPS is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 387.5% from the previous year’s reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 137.9%.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.9% and 11.7%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.