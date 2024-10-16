Ulta Beauty's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $751,183, and 13 were calls, valued at $589,444.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $500.0 for Ulta Beauty over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $352.50 $315.7K 111 904 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $35.6 $31.0 $34.12 $390.00 $95.9K 682 42 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $16.8 $14.4 $16.8 $360.00 $83.9K 31 50 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.1 $19.7 $20.09 $400.00 $80.3K 57 43 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $10.2 $9.8 $10.2 $365.00 $72.8K 97 40

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty Currently trading with a volume of 919,437, the ULTA's price is down by -3.95%, now at $354.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ulta Beauty

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $412.25.

* An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $440. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $390. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $395. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $424.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

