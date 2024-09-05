Ulta Beauty's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ULTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Ulta Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $285,634, and 7 are calls, amounting to $317,876.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $450.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.9 $34.2 $36.4 $450.00 $72.8K 98 41 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $280.00 $72.5K 770 239 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.0 $42.6 $45.0 $350.00 $72.0K 110 0 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.8 $35.9 $36.2 $450.00 $68.7K 98 52 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $4.9 $5.0 $280.00 $44.5K 770 91

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ulta Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 222,251, with ULTA's price up by 0.02%, positioned at $360.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Ulta Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $391.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $335. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $442. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.