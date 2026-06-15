Ulta Beauty's Omnichannel Strategy Continues to Deliver Strong Results

Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s ULTA omnichannel strategy is a key contributor to first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance. The company reported a 5.3% increase in comparable sales, supported by broad-based growth across all channels. E-commerce was a notable driver, delivering mid-teens sales growth in the quarter, while physical stores also contributed with low single-digit growth. Management emphasized that the balanced performance across digital and store channels underscores the strength of its omnichannel approach.

To enhance the digital guest experience, Ulta Beauty expanded its same-day delivery options through Uber Eats and introduced Buy Now, Pay Later functionality via Klarna. A significant strategic milestone was the launch of a TikTok Shop, featuring exclusive brands and a shoppable live stream that garnered over 5 million impressions. This initiative is designed to position Ulta Beauty at a critical discovery point for younger consumers. Furthermore, the company is leveraging AI through the introduction of an online shopping agent, Ulta AI, and integration with Google’s Gemini to enable agentic commerce.

Physical stores remain a cornerstone of the strategy, with 16 net new stores opened during the quarter. These locations were supported by major promotional events like 21+ Days of Beauty, and the company announced a new highly experiential Times Square flagship slated to open in late 2027 to further drive brand awareness.

The omnichannel ecosystem is unified by the Ulta Beauty Rewards program, which grew 4% year-over-year to nearly 47 million members. By utilizing this vast first-party data, Ulta Beauty is enhancing personalization to predict replenishment needs and maximize cart conversions. Management emphasized that this integrated approach allows guests to browse, buy, and fulfill purchases in the way that best fits their lifestyles. Overall, Ulta Beauty’s integrated omnichannel ecosystem, powered by AI, personalization and loyalty, positions the company to drive sustained customer engagement and growth.

The Zacks Rundown for ULTA

The company’s shares have lost 0.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ULTA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, higher than the industry’s average of 14.66. ULTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s current and next fiscal year earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 11.8% and 11.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. At present, EL sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products in the United States and internationally. At present, the company holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 0.1% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.