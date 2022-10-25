Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ:ULTA) earnings growth rate lags the 14% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shareholders have enjoyed a 91% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.7% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Ulta Beauty managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 14% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ulta Beauty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.7% over one year. However, that falls short of the 14% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ulta Beauty better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ulta Beauty you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

