Ulta Beauty's International Expansion: Next Growth Frontier?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA expects to generate incremental accretive growth as it continues to scale its newer businesses, including its international expansion initiatives. These investments will play an important role in the company’s long-term growth strategy while supporting the continued expansion of its global business. Ulta Beauty further strengthened its international footprint by opening new stores across multiple overseas markets, reinforcing its commitment to expanding beyond the United States.

The company highlighted the continued strength of Space NK, its U.K. and Ireland business, which continues to deliver healthy and well-balanced growth. Space NK is expanding its loyal customer base while steadily gaining market share. Ulta Beauty believes this consistent performance reinforces the strength of its international operations and provides a solid foundation for broader global expansion over the long term.

Ulta Beauty also expanded its presence in Mexico by opening two new stores, including the Madero location, a distinctive two-story location that blends modern beauty retail with the historic architecture and character of central Mexico City. In addition, franchise partner Alshaya Group opened the company’s third Middle East location at Dubai Mall, further extending Ulta Beauty’s presence across international markets through continued store expansion. While the company acknowledged that conditions in the Middle East remain fluid, it remains optimistic about the long-term potential of its flagship location and broader opportunities in the region.

Overall, Ulta Beauty continues to pursue a disciplined long-term international expansion strategy as it invests in newer growth businesses. As the company continues to expand its international operations through Space NK, Mexico and the Middle East, management expects these newer businesses to contribute incremental accretive growth over time while supporting its long-term growth strategy.

The Zacks Rundown for ULTA

The company’s shares have lost 4.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, ULTA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, higher than the industry’s average of 14.41. ULTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 11.8% and 11.3%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 14.7% and 34.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. At present, EL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products in the United States and internationally. At present, the company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 0.1% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.