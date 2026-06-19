Ulta Beauty's Fragrance Push: Is This a Winning Growth Formula?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA continues to make progress toward its ambition of becoming the leading destination for fragrance. To support this objective, it is investing in product newness, enhancing the in-store shopping experience, improving core inventory availability and capitalizing on key seasonal events such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

These initiatives supported fragrance category momentum and contributed to the company's broader sales growth. Management emphasized a proactive approach to strengthening the fragrance category through targeted investments and disciplined execution across multiple customer touchpoints.

Fragrance category delivered high-teen comp growth and increased from 11% to 12% of total revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Performance was primarily driven by newness from core luxury brands and product innovation. Strong contributions came from core luxury brands, including YSL, Carolina Herrera, and Valentino, while the newly introduced brand Balmain delivered an encouraging early performance. Innovation also supported growth, particularly through the introduction of the new milk scent format from exclusive brand NOYZ. Together, these new product launches and brand additions helped drive customer interest and category momentum during the quarter.

NOYZ continued to gain momentum during the quarter through product innovation and targeted marketing initiatives. The vegan and cruelty-free fragrance brand launched Mylk de Parfum, a product that combines fragrance and hydrating skincare. Management said that the format is ideal for layering, helps create a new subcategory and has generated strong guest interest while contributing to the brand's continued growth. A 360-degree go-to-market activation strategy helped elevate NOYZ into the company’s top 20 fragrance brands for the quarter.

The brand also maintained strong social engagement through the launch of Be Her, a fragrance collaboration with Ella Langley, while broader product newness continued to drive consumer excitement across categories. Overall, Ulta Beauty continues to emphasize innovation, exclusive brands and fragrance newness as it works to build momentum within the category.

The Zacks Rundown for ULTA

The company’s shares have lost 3.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.1% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, ULTA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, higher than the industry’s average of 14.39. ULTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 11.8% and 11.3%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 14.7% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. At present, EL carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products in the United States and internationally. At present, the company holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 0.1% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.