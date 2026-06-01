Ulta Beauty vs. The Estée Lauder Companies: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Ulta Beauty maintains a dominant retail presence with a unique one-stop-shop model that combines mass and prestige products.

The Estée Lauder Companies leverages global prestige brand power and a massive international footprint across 150 countries.

Which beauty industry leader is the better fit for your portfolio as the market evolves in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty ›

The beauty industry is undergoing a shift as digital and physical retail merge into a single consumer experience. This leaves many investors wondering whether they should favor Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) or The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).

The beauty sector remains a resilient corner of the consumer market, yet these two companies approach the opportunity from opposite ends of the supply chain. One thrives as a massive retail platform while the other operates as a global brand manufacturer. Understanding their different business models is essential for any investor weighing a position in the beauty space.

The case for Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty operates as a premier destination for beauty enthusiasts, combining luxury and mass-market products under one roof. The company maintains more than 1,500 store locations and offers everything from cosmetics and fragrance to professional salon services. By catering to diverse price points and offering a popular loyalty program, it has established itself as a leading player among U.S. retail stocks.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $12.4 billion, which represented a growth of approximately 9.7% over the previous year. This expansion helped generate net income of roughly $1.2 billion for the period. While the net margin decreased slightly to about 9.3% from 10.6% in the prior year, the business remained consistently profitable despite a more cautious consumer environment.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.8x, a measure of total debt relative to what shareholders own in the company. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to liabilities, stood at approximately 1.4x, indicating a healthy liquidity position. The company also generated free cash flow of nearly $1.1 billion during the fiscal year, providing capital for further store expansions and technological upgrades.

The case for The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies is a global powerhouse that manufactures and markets prestige skin care, makeup, and fragrances. Its portfolio includes world-renowned brands sold across 150 countries, with a heavy presence in department stores and international travel retail hubs. The company relies on its high-end brand equity and long-standing history to maintain a dominant position in the global beauty market.

For the income period of FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $14.3 billion, a decline of roughly 8.5% compared to the prior year. This drop contributed to a net loss of approximately $1.1 billion, compared to a net income of $390.0 million in the previous year. The net margin for this period was roughly negative 7.9%, highlighting the significant challenges the company faced in key markets like Mainland China.

According to its June 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 2.4x, which compares its total debt to its total shareholder equity. Its current ratio, indicating the ability to cover short-term obligations with current assets, is roughly 1.3x. Free cash flow for the year was approximately $670.0 million, though stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 23.9% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation because SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Ulta Beauty faces vigorous competition from mass merchandisers like Target and online marketplaces such as Amazon. The company also deals with significant vendor concentration, as products from its top 10 partners accounted for roughly 51% of net sales in FY 2025. Any disruption in supply chain infrastructure or a failure to adapt to emerging artificial intelligence technologies could further impact its competitive standing.

The Estée Lauder Companies is sensitive to the ongoing decline in foot traffic at department stores, which has increased its dependence on a shrinking number of key retailers. It competes globally against large firms like L'Oreal as well as emerging indie brands that often capture younger consumers more effectively. Furthermore, the company faces risks related to international operations and the complexities of managing data privacy within its digital infrastructure.

Valuation comparison

Ulta Beauty appears to offer a more conservative valuation based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio, while Estée Lauder carries a higher premium.

Metric Ulta Beauty The Estée Lauder Companies Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.6x 36.7x 31.2x P/S ratio 1.8x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Ulta Beauty and Estée Lauder both operate in the beauty industry, but they offer investors very different opportunities. One operates a popular retail business while the other sells its products in other companies’ retail locations. Which stock will beautify your portfolio this year?

Ulta shops are standalone retail locations, often in strip malls, that sell a wide range of products from inexpensive mass-market brands to luxury cosmetics. It has a popular loyalty program and also sells online. By selling products at a range of price points, it remains resilient even during economic downturns because shoppers often continue buying beauty products.

Estée Lauder owns a portfolio of luxury beauty brands. But it sells in other companies’ retail locations, including department stores, which have fallen out of favor in recent years. Weaker international markets have resulted in stock price declines. Its management is making plans to restructure and improve efficiency, and if they succeed, the stock could see substantial growth.

I would choose Ulta Beauty because its retail model seems much more resilient than Estée Lauder’s. It has strong customer engagement across a wide variety of products at every price point, from a $2 lip gloss to a $200 bottle of perfume, for example. By contrast, Estée Lauder -- while very well known and respected -- depends on a narrower customer base and distribution channels. While Estée Lauder could generate higher returns if its turnaround strategy succeeds, Ulta appears to offer a better balance of stability, growth, and risk.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.