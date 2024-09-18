Ulta Beauty Unusual Options Activity For September 18

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ULTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Ulta Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $275,733, and 5 are calls, amounting to $175,502.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $450.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ulta Beauty's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ulta Beauty's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

Ulta Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.6 $45.1 $45.6 $350.00 $114.0K 0 25 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.9 $32.7 $33.1 $350.00 $66.2K 102 20 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.1 $29.4 $33.1 $350.00 $52.9K 102 45 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $51.2 $49.0 $49.5 $380.00 $49.5K 308 10 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.9 $12.4 $12.9 $400.00 $42.5K 94 28

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

In light of the recent options history for Ulta Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Ulta Beauty's Current Market Status With a volume of 355,430, the price of ULTA is up 2.01% at $404.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Ulta Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $413.4.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $500. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $395. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $442. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $385. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $345.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

